SR. HELEN SCHWARZ, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Carl
on May 10, 2020. Sister was 92 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Charles R. and Kathryn Schwarz (nee Kennedy). Services and Interment are private due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Contributions in Sister's memory to the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus Retirement Fund, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.