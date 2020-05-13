HELEN SCHWARZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SR. HELEN SCHWARZ, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Carl
on May 10, 2020. Sister was 92 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late Charles R. and Kathryn Schwarz (nee Kennedy). Services and Interment are private due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. Contributions in Sister's memory to the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus Retirement Fund, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010 would be appreciated. Arrs. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved