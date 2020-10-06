Of Roxborough, Philadelphia born Dec. 22, 1931, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving husband Charles E. Schaick, son and daughter-in-law Charles S. and Kareen Schaick and grand daughter Charlene; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mom and a doting grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thurs. Oct. 8th at 10 A.M. at St. Josaphat's Church, Mnyk. Preceded by Viewing 9 - 10 A.M. Int. Westminster Cem. PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store