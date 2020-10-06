1/
HELEN T. (nee Bozek) SCHAICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Roxborough, Philadelphia born Dec. 22, 1931, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving husband Charles E. Schaick, son and daughter-in-law Charles S. and Kareen Schaick and grand daughter Charlene; also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a loving wife, mom and a doting grandmother. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Thurs. Oct. 8th at 10 A.M. at St. Josaphat's Church, Mnyk. Preceded by Viewing 9 - 10 A.M. Int. Westminster Cem. PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home
164 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-0674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved