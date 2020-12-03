1/1
Helen Verna
Helen "Honey" M. (nee McLaughlin) Of Cinnaminson for 57 years, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 at her home, age 85. Daughter of the late Joseph and Mae McLaughlin. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Ernest Verna Jr. She was the loving mother of Ernie III (Brenda) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Liz Verna (Jack) of Cinnaminson and Pamela Woodington of Cinnaminson. Grandmother to Andrea, Katherine (Nick) Hart, Wislene and Pascal, beloved great grandmother to Carter. She is also survived by a daughter Helene (Dennis) Evers and grandchildren Casey and DJ of Moorestown. To Honey, family meant everything. She embraced her husband's family, her Asbury United Methodist Church family, and her friends as her own. She was employed in Food Service and worked in Cinnaminson, Delran and Moorestown High Schools. A grateful recipient of 3 corneal transplants, Honey hopes that everyone that reads this will sign and carry an organ donor card. Friends and family are invited to her visitation on Saturday, December 5th at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Face masks and gathering restrictions are in effect. Her services and burial will be private, but please join the live stream at 11 A.M. on the website listed below. Visit Helen's tribute page and select the Webcasting Video. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2492 Andover Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. To share your favorite memories, please visit: Givnish.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
