Helen Wright
Was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was 82 years old. Cherished wife of William Wright, who preceded her in death in 2005, she was also the devoted Mother of William Wright, Jr. (Barbara), Minster Gregory Alan Wright (Priscilla), Jeffrey Leroy Wright (Jacqueline) and Jennifer Louise Wright, Esquire. Loving Grandmother of Elaine Carzell Wright, Nakiya Wright, Gregory Wright, Jr. (Carla), Jeffrey Wright, Jr. (Kyra), Jenai' Helen Wright-St. Hill, Esquire, William Wright, IV, Greseena Johnson (Jamal), Tommie William Wright-St. Hill, Kevin Wright, Timothy Sherman St. Hill and Derrick Wright. Great-grandmother of Ariana Witherspoon, Brandon Alexander Crumpton, Saniya Wright, Saniyah Colon, Allen Baylor, Jace Gregory Johnson, Aiana Wright, Caden Baylor, Caliek Wright, Jaleigh Gianna Johnson, Gregory Alan Wright, III, Ba'shir Baylor, Arabella Blue Wright, Jalaya Wright, Jeffrey Wright, Jr., Jordan Wright and Harli Baylor.She was a loyal member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as Deaconess Helen S. Wright. She then joined The Word of God Community Baptist Church under her son Minster Gregory Wright where she served as "Church Mother".Viewing: Sept. 4, 2020 from 9-10:00 A.M. at Ezekiel Baptist Church, 5701-39 Grays Avenue, Phila., PA 19145. Virtual Service:10:00 A.M. (www.Ezekielbc.org). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cheyney University.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
