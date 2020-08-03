AMICK

HELEN WYNNE (nee Stuart)

Loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020, at Ingleside King Farm in Rockville, MD. She is survived by her brother, Robert Bruce Stuart, and his wife Roberta Wilson Stuart; and her only son, William Stuart Amick, and his family: wife Cheryl O'Connor Amick and their children Madelyn Shaw and Meredith Ellen Amick. She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick James Amick, and sister, Carolyn Jeanne Stuart. Wynne was born in Leonia, NJ, on October 3, 1940 and grew up in Manhasset, NY, with her brother Bob and their parents, John William Stuart and Helen Dorothy Stuart. She had fond memories of her childhood growing up with devoted parents who taught their children the importance of education and hard work while enjoying an active social life. Wynne's mom, in particular, loved to throw a party. Upon graduating from Manhasset High School in 1959, Wynne headed off to Dickinson College, where her parents had met while both attending the college some 30 years earlier. Wynne took full advantage of the college experience, including travelling through Europe during a year studying in Switzerland, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with a French minor. While considering how to apply this particular skill set in an employment context, Wynne took the National Security Agency (NSA) aptitude test on somewhat of a lark. Her shrewd puzzle-solving skills and intelligence combined with her French language acumen was a perfect match for the NSA. During her more than six years at the agency, she loved the challenges of her work, supporting the United States' interests around the globe and occasionally gaining top security clearance. While she enjoyed the work, it was her encounter with a particular US Army Intelligence Private, Pat Amick, that caught her attention and changed the course of her life. Wynne and Pat married in January 1969

CONTINUED



