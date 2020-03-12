|
We are saddened to share with you the passing of Helen Zuger, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend. Helen was the wife of Dr. Max Zuger, z"l; the mother of Dr. Jane Portnoy (Cantor Marshall Portnoy) and Daniel Zuger; the grandmother of Julie Beth Simon (Alex) and Michael Portnoy; and the great grandmother of Jordan Max Simon. Mrs. Zuger made her mark in public health nursing for many years in Nassau County. She was a strong example of women's empowerment, and an expert cook. Her family and community will miss her greatly. Relatives and friends are invited to services Friday 11:00 A.M. at Main Line Reform Temple. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery followed by shiva and meal of consolation at the residence of Dr. Jane and Cantor Marshall Portnoy. Shiva will continue Sunday from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. with services at 2:00 P.M. Donations may be made to Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096, or at the Lankenau online donor site.
