1/
HELENA E. BOYLE
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on September 9, 2020 at the age of 57. She was a lifelongresident of Philadelphia. Loving daughter of the late James P. & Alberta Boyle. Dear sister of Anthony, Kimberly, Kelly Kinsella, Mark, Lisa Brogan, Adriane Clemson & Debbi Lalli. Also survived by her many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Private.www.cavanghfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Gabriel
Send Flowers
Interment
Private
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavanagh Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
We were talking maybe a week or two ago,Helena was sharing how grateful she was ,I She inspires me My deepest condolences
Bob Calhoun
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved