Passed away suddenly on September 9, 2020 at the age of 57. She was a lifelongresident of Philadelphia. Loving daughter of the late James P. & Alberta Boyle. Dear sister of Anthony, Kimberly, Kelly Kinsella, Mark, Lisa Brogan, Adriane Clemson & Debbi Lalli. Also survived by her many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday after 9:30 A.M. in the church of St. Gabriel, Mohawk Ave., Norwood, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Private.www.cavanghfuneralhome.com