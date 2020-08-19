1/1
HELENE A. (Sprows) McFADDEN
{ "" }
McFADDEN
HELENE A. (Sprows)


74, of Drexel Hill, PA on August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph R., devoted mother of Christian J. (Christine), Ryan J. (Stephanie), Courtney A.; cherished grandmother of Grace, Evan, Ella, Noah, Charlotte and Graham. Sister of Jane (the late Jack) Giacobbo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 6 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass Friday, Aug. 21st, 10:30 A.M. Church of St. Andrew, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions to Sisters of St. Joseph, 1301 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. Andrew
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the McFadden family for their loss.
Rodger and Paula Mutzel
