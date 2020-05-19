HELENE BARBARA DUBROW GOLD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HELENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLD
HELENE BARBARA DUBROW
November 4, 1925-May 14, 2020
Helene lived a grand and exceptional life. She was a feminist, a Democrat, and with Masters degrees from Columbia University, an advocate for higher education, especially for women. She was a tower of strength with a fierce love for her family, who loved her beyond measure in return.
She leaves behind Dr. Lionel Gold, her loving husband of 71 years, daughters Nancy Gold (Arnon Garonzik), Kathy Gold, and Patti Gold Singer (Joseph DeMesquita), grandchildren David Garonzik (Melissa), Sarah Garonzik Ross (Justin), Ashley Singer Duffin (Roy), Emily Singer, and Chloé Gold, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved