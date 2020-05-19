GOLD

HELENE BARBARA DUBROW

November 4, 1925-May 14, 2020

Helene lived a grand and exceptional life. She was a feminist, a Democrat, and with Masters degrees from Columbia University, an advocate for higher education, especially for women. She was a tower of strength with a fierce love for her family, who loved her beyond measure in return.

She leaves behind Dr. Lionel Gold, her loving husband of 71 years, daughters Nancy Gold (Arnon Garonzik), Kathy Gold, and Patti Gold Singer (Joseph DeMesquita), grandchildren David Garonzik (Melissa), Sarah Garonzik Ross (Justin), Ashley Singer Duffin (Roy), Emily Singer, and Chloé Gold, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation.



