HELENE C. (BREITHAUPT) RIZZO
Also know as (Deannie, Dee, "H", Mom Mom, Grandmom) on Dec. 4, 2020, of Lower Gwynedd and formerly of Cheltenham. Wife of Sam. Mother of Liz Anne Ganiban (Jeff), Jay Rizzo (Julie), John Rizzo and Maria Saxon (Brian). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and one sister Joan Savit. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Wed., 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. The immediate family will be holding a private service due to the current health risks. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.JDRF.org


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
