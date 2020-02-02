|
|
ANNAN
HELENE CATHERINE (nee Quirk)
Of Langhorne died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of William. Loving mother of Kathy, Betty Veneziale (George), Barbara, Michael (Alison), and the late Billy. Devoted grandmother of Katie (Ryan), Laura, Kristen, Michael, and Madison; adoring GiGi of Jake and Kylee. Sister of Sr. Anne Quirk, S.S.J., Winifred Eganstafer, the late John Quirk, the late June Mattson, and the late Betty Schmude. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Quirk. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 1900 Meadow-brook Road, Feasterville, PA 19053. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 2, 2020