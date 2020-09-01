Helene D. McFetridge

Passed away peacefully August 28, 2020 with her sister Joan by her side. Helene was a retired pediatric nurse. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (nee Ausman) McFetridge; beloved sister of Joan McFetridge, Francis "Frank" McFetridge (Helen) and the late Harry, Agnes, Edward, James, Robert, Eugene, and George, she is also survived by many loving nieces a nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday September 5, 2020 St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 from 9:00-10:15 A.M. (CDC PROTOCOL) followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is St Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory to St. Katherine of Siena Church, at the above address would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
