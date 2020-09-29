HELENE JUNG

Sept. 23, 2020. Beloved sister of Ruth Louie, Herbert, the late Henry, Ralph, George, Calvin, Joseph, Mary Jung and Pamella Chang. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 10-11 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine St. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helene's memory to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine St., Phila., PA 19107 or to the Scleroderma Foundation of Delaware Valley, 385 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. www.deadyfuneralhome.com