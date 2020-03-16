|
|
CINALLI
HELGA
85, of Folcroft, PA passed away March 11, 2020 surrounded by family. Born Nov. 19, 1934 in Furth, Germany, she was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Cinalli. Family and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Wednesday March 18th at 10 AM from The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19146. Interment to follow in Gloria Dei/Old Swedes Cemetery, Phila.
Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020