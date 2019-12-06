|
MARTIN
HELLER
89, of Phila. Husband of Hon. Carolyn Engel Temin, died on December 5, 2019 after a long illness. Before his retirement, Mr. Heller was a prominent Plaintiff's Attorney and was active in the Philadelphia Bar Association. During the early nineties he served as Chairman of the Associations's Commission on Judicial Selection and Retention. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Beth Jean Heller of Brooklyn NY; and two sons, Matthew Heller of Phila. and Joshua Heller of Seattle Washington. Another son, Paul Ira Heller died in 2010. Arrs. by
WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc.
www.westlaurelhill.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 6, 2019