On December 27, 2019, of Media, PA. Beloved wife of the late David Mudrick. Loving mother of Marylyn Mudrick, Carl (Ellie) Mudrick, Sharon (Dr. Joel) Edman, Deborah (Lee) Rosen and Franklin (Rimma) Mudrick and devoted grandmother to Cameron Glen, Andrew Rosen and Sarah Mudrick and great grand-mother of Valeria Pino. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Monday 11:30 A.M. at Wesley Enhanced Living, 100 Halcyon Drive, Media, PA. Interment Mt. Jacob Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Wesley Enhanced Living, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday Evenings beginning at 7:00 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, or The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
