Sept. 1, 2020, age 71, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Stein), devoted father of Tricia Bevidas (Bob), loving Pop of Collin and Bobby, also survived by his siblings Josephine Adams and Robert Balzer (Eloise). Relatives, friends, members of the Phila. Police Dept. are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tues. 8 A.M. at THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by his Funeral Mass Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. Share Online Condolences at rachubinskiandrogersfh.com