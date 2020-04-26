|
SULLIVAN
HENRY BURK
formerly of Haddonfield, NJ, passed away from coronavirus complications in Collingswood, NJ on April 20, 2020 at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Miriam Clare (nee Fenerty); his devoted children: Mimi Sullivan Hyde (Andrew), Christine Miller (Robert), Gerald (Abigail), Joseph (Dianna), and John (Mirela); and cherished grandchildren: Sean, Andrew, Matthew, and Isabella. Also survived by two brothers: Philip Sullivan and Roger Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews, along with their families. Burk, as he liked to be called, spent his early years in Philadelphia. He received a bachelor's degree in philosophy from St. Bernard College in Alabama, a master's degree in English from Villanova University, and a doctoral degree in English education from Rutgers University in New Brunswick. After teaching for several years in Pennsylvania, Burk and his family moved to Haddonfield in 1960. He served as chairperson of the English Department at Cherry Hill High School West from 1961 to 1966 and as founding chairperson of the English Department at Cherry Hill High School East from 1966 to 1970. He was subsequently a professor of English and philosophy at Gloucester County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey) from its opening day until his retirement in 1998. Burk was dedicated to his students and to the pursuit of the liberal arts. He was also a skilled cabinetmaker, amateur sculptor, and avid organic gardener. As a longtime member of Christ the King RC Church in Haddonfield, NJ, Burk served as president of the parish council and as co-founder and policy chair of the regional parish school board. He sang in the church choir for over thirty years. He loved the Jersey shore and in the past decade spent many happy days with family and friends in Ventnor. Because of COVID-19 constraints, a private graveside service was held on April 22, 2020 at the family plot in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please refer to [email protected] for information updates.
Arrangements by KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield, NJ (856) 429-1945.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020