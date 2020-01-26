|
BROOKE
HENRY CARROLL, III
Age 81, of Bryn Mawr, PA peacefully passed away on January 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy, two daughters Hilary Lane and Sarah MacColl, and five beloved grandchildren Peter, James, Andrew, Grant and Caroline.
He was a graduate of the Penn Charter School, Cornell University, and the Columbia University School of Business. A long career in finance at Chase Manhattan Bank, Pitney Bowes, Inc., Connecticut Innovations, and Mail Code, Inc. led to a lifelong interest in starting new ventures. He initiated the Connecticut Venture Fair in 1994 to find seed capital for fresh ideas.
He served as a Director and President of the Aspetuck Land Trust and the Westport School of Music. An avid rower, he was a member of the Whitemarsh Rowing Club and the New Haven Rowing Club. He was never happier than rowing in the company of fine blades.
His ashes will be scattered in the back bay of his beloved Stone Harbor, NJ on a day when the sun will shine, the weather warm and his family near. He wished for a send-off to an eternity on the water. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Haven Rowing Club of Oxford, CT.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020