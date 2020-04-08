|
DeVINCENT
HENRY G., M.D.
Orthopedic surgeon, died on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Henry is survived by his wife Frances (Dick), his children Henry Jr., John, Teresa (Winslow), Richard and his 8 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother Anthony, and his sister Angela (Kosma).
Henry was born on March 8, 1934 in the Olney section of Philadelphia to Rose and Louis DeVincent. He graduated from Olney High School and attended LaSalle College on a baseball scholarship. At LaSalle, through the guidance of the Christian Brothers, he developed his passion for athletics and medicine. In 1956, he was named All American in baseball and was honored as LaSalle's College Athlete of the Year. Upon leaving LaSalle, "Hank" played 2 years of professional baseball for the Cincinnati Reds Organization from 1956-1957. In 1967, he was inducted to the LaSalle Hall of Fame. On April 29th, 1978, the baseball field at LaSalle University was named in his honor in recognition for his contribution to the school and to baseball. He was quite active at LaSalle University having served on the board of trustees for over 20 years. He was the recipient of LaSalle's Holroyd and Finley Awards. Hank was also recently inducted to the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
After his stint in professional baseball, Hank went on to pursue a career in medicine, his true calling. In 1960, Hank graduated from Temple Univer-sity, interned at Nazareth Hospital, and completed a four-year orthopedic residency at both Temple University Hospital and Shriners Hospital for children. In 1965, he entered private practice and enjoyed a long-time association with Holy Redeemer Hospital until his retirement. He was a member of Saint Alphonsus Church in Maple Glen, PA and Saint Williams in Naples, Florida where he wintered. He enjoyed golf and was a long-time member at Huntingdon Valley Country Club and Pine Valley Golf Club.
Hank was a devoted father, husband and son. He was a spiritual man who dedicated his life to medicine and the healing of others. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew his generosity. Private family services will be held for Dr. DeVincent. In lieu of flowers, the family requests and donations to the Sisters of Holy Redeemer in Meadowbrook, PA or LaSalle University in Philadelphia, PA.
