Henry J. "Harry" Dougherty III
Henry J. "Harry" Dougherty III, 69, of Ambler, on Aug. 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Geraldine "Geri" (nee McAfee); greatest dad to Henry J. Doughtery IV and Molly Dougherty. Beloved brother of Denise Becht (Fran), Brother Joe Dougherty, Bill Dougherty (Kathy), Gerry Dougherty, Dan Dougherty (Betsy), Marie Herbst (Ron), and Stephen Dougherty. Preceded in death by a beloved brother, Frank. Visitation 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Wed., Sept. 2 at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia. Contributions to The Breathing Room Foundation, PO Box 287, Jenkintown, PA.Arrangements are by THE HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, Lansdale.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
