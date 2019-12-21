|
|
PODLASZEWSKI
HENRY J.
On Dec. 16, 2019. Vietnam War Veteran Camranh Bay SP4 United States Army. Former owner of Fishtown Automotive Center. Beloved husband Kathryn (nee Creachen). Devoted father of Kristie Thompson (Darren) and Henry J., Jr. (Kelly). Dear son of Anna (nee Olszewski) and the late Kasmer. Dear brother of Elizabeth Burkel, Sophie Adams, Wanda Fecker, Melanie Kurantz, Edward S. and the late Kazmierz and Alex. Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Emma, Elaina, Henry III, and Annalise. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday 9:30 A.M. at the Holy Name of Jesus Church Berks and Gaul Sts., of Phila. Pa 19125. Funeral Mass to follow 11 A.M. Int. Most Holy Redeemer Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henry's memory to the above name church.
LAWRENCE M. TKACZUK FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-2733
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019