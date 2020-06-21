BRADBURY
REV. HENRY M., C.M.
On June 13, 2020. Brother of Vera Papandrew, Joseph, Edward and Robert. Services and interment were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.
John F. Murray FH, Flourtown
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.