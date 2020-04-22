|
FLOYD
HENRY NASH
Of Wynnewood, PA passed away on April 19, 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus. He was 98 years old. Henry was a loving father to Carol Wild and William; also survived by his former wife Jean B. Floyd.; was predeceased by his devoted companion Betty Edwards; and was a cherished uncle to Suzanne Floyd, Barbara Floyd, Debra Saffos and Linda Harris. A Memorial Service at Narberth Presbyterian Church will be held at a later date. Contribu-tions are requested for the American Legion, Post 356, Narberth, PA.
Please refer to
www.chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020