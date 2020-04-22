Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY FLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY NASH FLOYD


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY NASH FLOYD Notice
FLOYD
HENRY NASH
Of Wynnewood, PA passed away on April 19, 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus. He was 98 years old. Henry was a loving father to Carol Wild and William; also survived by his former wife Jean B. Floyd.; was predeceased by his devoted companion Betty Edwards; and was a cherished uncle to Suzanne Floyd, Barbara Floyd, Debra Saffos and Linda Harris. A Memorial Service at Narberth Presbyterian Church will be held at a later date. Contribu-tions are requested for the American Legion, Post 356, Narberth, PA.
Please refer to
www.chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -