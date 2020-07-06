1/1
Philanthropist, CPA. Henry Rudolph, 85, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Haverford, Pennsylvania of Parkinson's and heart disease. Born August 15, 1934, the only child of immigrant Jewish parents Bella (Sailor) and Samuel Rudolph, Henry grew up on Mildred Street in the heart of South Philly. An exceptional student at South Philadelphia High School for Boys, he earned a full scholarship to Temple University, where he received his B.S. Henry was awarded a partial scholarship to study law at The University of Pennsylvania but could not afford the remaining tuition, so instead sat for his CPA exams. He worked for one of Philadelphia's big accounting firms, the United States Postal Service and the City of Philadelphia. Henry was a gentle soul with mischievous blue eyes and a big heart who expressed his love of others through philanthropy. He supported charities that combat prejudice, foster mental health, help immigrants and advocate for the underdog. He was involved with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and served on the Board of Directors of the National Liberty Museum. A homegrown sports fan, Henry loved his Phillies and Eagles. He was an opera aficionado who frequented the New York Met. He delighted in international and domestic travel. He studied history, art and politics and could recall and discuss obscure facts until the last months of his life. Because he was unpretentious and keenly interested in others, he could talk with anyone about anything. He was a beloved and loyal friend. Henry is survived by his adopted family, Richard and Elizabeth Nassau of West Chester, PA and by devoted friend and advocate Betty Milgrim of Bala Cynwyd, PA and their families. Many thanks to the exemplary staff at Sunrise Assisted Living of Haverford, who treated Henry as one of their own. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.
