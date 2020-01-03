|
|
LUKASIENSKI
HENRY S. JR.
Dec. 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee Zabinski). Loving father of Lisa (Anthony) Capecci, Tina (Michael) Graham, Henry III, Debra (John) Tucker, Thomas (Elicia), and Martha (Dennis). Sadly missed by 10 grandchildren. Survived by sister Carol Furness. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Monday eve. 7 P.M. – 9 P.M. and Tuesday morning 9 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Services 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020