Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
More Obituaries for HENRY LUKASIENSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY S. LUKASIENSKI Jr.

HENRY S. LUKASIENSKI Jr. Notice
LUKASIENSKI
HENRY S. JR.
Dec. 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Laura (nee Zabinski). Loving father of Lisa (Anthony) Capecci, Tina (Michael) Graham, Henry III, Debra (John) Tucker, Thomas (Elicia), and Martha (Dennis). Sadly missed by 10 grandchildren. Survived by sister Carol Furness. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing Monday eve. 7 P.M. – 9 P.M. and Tuesday morning 9 A.M. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Services 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
