SCHOTT
HENRY (1929-2020)
Age 90, of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. Henry was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Margaret "Maggie" (nee Huhn), who was the love of his life. He is survived by his children, Henry Jr., Margaret Weiss (William), Mary Elizabeth Delgado (John); granddaughter, Alexandra Weiss; his beloved sisters-in-law, Dorothea Angelow (Bob) and Mary Huhn; his niece and nephews. A big man with an even bigger heart, Henry loved his family, living life and was proud to serve his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps, during the Korean War.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Henry at Park Creek Place. We are eternally grateful for the love that you showed him.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Park Creek Place, 1091 Horsham Road, North Wales PA 19454 or s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020