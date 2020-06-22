HERBERT CORSON

CORSON
June 20, 2020. Husband of Marlene (Blank); father of Robin (Michael) Segal and Darren (Elisa) Corson; brother of Ronald (Karen) Corson and the late Ruth Corson; grand-father of Carli Segal (Veronica) O'Neil, Matthew (Christa) Segal, Marisa Corson, and Dylan Corson. Funeral Services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA. 18931
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 22, 2020.