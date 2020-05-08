FELZER
HERBERT
On May 7, 2020. Loving father of Lawrence S. Felzer and Caren M. Felzer; Dear significant other of Betty Vimbor. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to SeniorLAW Center, 1500 JFK Blvd., Suite 1501, Phila., PA 19102. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.