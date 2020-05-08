HERBERT FELZER
FELZER
HERBERT
On May 7, 2020. Loving father of Lawrence S. Felzer and Caren M. Felzer; Dear significant other of Betty Vimbor. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to SeniorLAW Center, 1500 JFK Blvd., Suite 1501, Phila., PA 19102. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Herb was a very nice neighbor. Everytime he saw meeting taking out the trash, he'd assist me. He was very nice and thoughtful. We never had to worry about the condition of our community with him around. sadly missed. Next door neighbor.
Carol
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
I didn't know him but if he was anything at all like his son, Larry, he was quite a guy and i know he will be missed profoundly! My heart reaches out to Larry and other loved ones.
Lynn Marks
