HERBERT JACOBSON
JACOBSON
HERBERT
Age 97, of Cherry Hill, NJ, and formerly of Broomall, PA, passed away on April 29, 2020. A Veteran, a Rotarian and a Shriner. He is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Keroes Jacobson and a grand-child, Jesse Jacobson. Survived by his children, Bonny J. Hohenberger (Nathan Farbman), Barry J. Jacobson (Karen Goldberg), and grandchildren, Briana Jacobson, Alejandra Nichols, Diana Nichols, and his companion in his later years, Helene Ludwin. Contributions in his memory may be made to Rotary International, rotary.org or Society Hill Synagogue,
societyhillsynagogue.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.
