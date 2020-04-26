Home

HERBERT JOSEPH SCHNELLER

HERBERT JOSEPH SCHNELLER Notice
SCHNELLER
HERBERT JOSEPH


Of King of Prussia, April 17, 2020, suddenly, Age 83 the beloved husband of Judith (Shocker) and the late Carolyn (Mazer). Loving father of Jeffrey (Hedy), Hope (Stephen); cherished Pop Pop of Nicole, Brian, Sommer and Sam. Also devoted stepfather of Janice (David), Gail (George) and Laurie (Jay) and step-grandchildren Kendall and Nathan. He was a special man and will be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the future. Donations may be made to charity of donor's choice in his name.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020
