HERBERT JUNG

89, resident of Mt. Laurel, NJ unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Herb was born and raised in Philadelphia's Chinatown. After serving his country honorably as a member of the United States Army, he married his wife Pauline, started a family and went on to have a long and distinguished career in the Philadelphia Public School system. He taught and served as vice principal at Stetson Junior High School and Conwell Middle Magnet School, a school nationally known for its innovative approaches to education. Herb later became the principal at Stetson Junior High, making him the first Chinese-American ever to hold such a position in the Philadelphia School District. In 1988, he was appointed principal of South Philadelphia High School and finished his career in 1993 after 35 years of outstanding service. In retirement, Herb enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling the world with his wife Pauline and playing golf and billiards with his friends. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pauline Jung (nee Young), his children Michael Jung (Suzanne), Lisa Jung (Stephen Moss), Lori Hussong (Dan), Kurt Jung (Onlei) and Chris Jung (Bethany). He was a proud grandfather to Tyler (Yunzhe), Madison, Zachary and Kendall Jung; Alexandra Lintao (Devin), Olivia Jung-Moss; Michael, Colby and Thomas Hussong; Eric and Nicole Jung; Tristan, Charlotte and Magnolia Jung. Herb is also survived by his sister Ruth Louie, his in-laws Betty Jung and Shiu Jung and many nieces and nephews who were all dear to his heart. A Viewing will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine St, Phila., PA from 9:30-11:30 A.M. A private mass will begin at 11:30 A.M. and the Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. Donations may be made in Herb's name to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church at the above address. All who wish to share your fondest memories may visit www.Givnish.com