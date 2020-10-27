1/1
HERBERT JUNG
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
89, resident of Mt. Laurel, NJ unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Herb was born and raised in Philadelphia's Chinatown. After serving his country honorably as a member of the United States Army, he married his wife Pauline, started a family and went on to have a long and distinguished career in the Philadelphia Public School system. He taught and served as vice principal at Stetson Junior High School and Conwell Middle Magnet School, a school nationally known for its innovative approaches to education. Herb later became the principal at Stetson Junior High, making him the first Chinese-American ever to hold such a position in the Philadelphia School District. In 1988, he was appointed principal of South Philadelphia High School and finished his career in 1993 after 35 years of outstanding service. In retirement, Herb enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling the world with his wife Pauline and playing golf and billiards with his friends. Herb is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pauline Jung (nee Young), his children Michael Jung (Suzanne), Lisa Jung (Stephen Moss), Lori Hussong (Dan), Kurt Jung (Onlei) and Chris Jung (Bethany). He was a proud grandfather to Tyler (Yunzhe), Madison, Zachary and Kendall Jung; Alexandra Lintao (Devin), Olivia Jung-Moss; Michael, Colby and Thomas Hussong; Eric and Nicole Jung; Tristan, Charlotte and Magnolia Jung. Herb is also survived by his sister Ruth Louie, his in-laws Betty Jung and Shiu Jung and many nieces and nephews who were all dear to his heart. A Viewing will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, 915 Vine St, Phila., PA from 9:30-11:30 A.M. A private mass will begin at 11:30 A.M. and the Interment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ. Donations may be made in Herb's name to Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church at the above address. All who wish to share your fondest memories may visit www.Givnish.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved