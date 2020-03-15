Home

HERBERT M. BELL

HERBERT M. BELL Notice
BELL
HERBERT M.
March 13, 2020, one day after his 100th birthday; devoted husband of the late Eleanor (nee Cohen); loving father of the late Robert (Arden) and Dr. I Barry (Carol); devoted grand-father of Stacy (Howie) Rosen, Stephanie (Matt) Mayers, and Alyssa Bell (Rachel Dougherty); adoring great-grandfather of Sadie, Emily, Norah, and Hannah. Herbert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 12 P.M., Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed following interment and again on Monday beginning at 3 P.M. Minyan will be at 7 P.M. each night. Herbert was a lover of classical music. Contributions in his memory may be made to an orchestra, ensemble or music non-profit of the donor's choice.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -