|
|
GROSS
HERBERT M. "Herbie"
Age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Feb. 27, 2020. Husband of the late Estelle (nee Lemisch). Devoted father of Janie (Matt) Peskin and Aileen Gross. Brother of the late Wilmer Gross. Loving grandfather of Lindy (Doug) Smith and Michael Peskin. Great grand-father of Zachary Smith. Uncle of Barbara Gross and Laura Henrich. Relatives and friends are invited to a Gathering Tuesday 6 to 8 P.M. at Green-hill Condominiums East Building. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson Council, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or The Saunders House, 100 Lancaster Ave. Wynnewood, PA 19096.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020