Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Our Mother of Consolation Church
9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Consolation Church
9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Dallas, PA
CHIEF MASTER SGT. HERBERT P. "BEN" BENCOSKY

CHIEF MASTER SGT. HERBERT P. "BEN" BENCOSKY Notice
BENCOSKY
RET. CHIEF MASTER SGT. HERBERT P. "BEN", USAF


Age 72, on Dec. 6, 2019 of Germany formerly of Lafayette Hill. He served in many wars/ conflicts during his 30 years in the Air Force. Survived by his wife Corry; his siblings Mary Sullivan (Desmond), Jo-Ann Buttrey (Jerry), Michael (Ronnie), Linda Hope, Faith Desjardins (Andre); and many nieces and nephews and dear friends, Chad and Melanie McClure. Relatives and friends may call at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila., PA 19118, Friday, December 27th at 8:30 A.M. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Int. 1:30 P.M. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dallas, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Air Force Aid Society, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202.

JACOB F. RUTH

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
