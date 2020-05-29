PORTNEY
HERBERT
Let us celebrate the life of Herbert Portney. At age 84, he passed away on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. Herb, a native Philadelphian, was the beloved husband of Charlene, z"l, and the loved and cherished father of Kevan B. Portney (Nancy) and David Aaron Portney, z"l (Tara). He is survived by his brother Robert Portney (Marci). Herb will be incredibly missed by his loving grandchildren, Josh, Bryan and Makenzy. Born on May 18th, 1936 to Myer and Elsie Portney, he was a Korean War veteran, serving his country honorably before coming home to raise a family. He was a salesman and restaurateur in his early years. Later in life, he graduated from Drexel and became an educator. He rarely had a filter, but he always made everyone feel welcomed. He is now at peace with his mom, dad, amazing wife and loving son David. His wonderful, ever-loving outlook and personality will be missed. Relatives and friends are invited to view a live stream funeral service Sunday May 31st, 11:00 A.M. at www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.