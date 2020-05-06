HERBERT SHUBEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HERBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUBEN
HERBERT
Passed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Lorraine and Lee Hecht, George Dollar, Jill Nugent, Jeffrey Shuben, and Mona and Giacomo Picciotto; along with his sister-in-law, Marilyn Shuben. Herb worked as a warehouseman for Plantation Chocolates and a janitor for the Philadelphia School District. He enjoyed biking, playing the harmonica, and being a lector at his senior care facility. His love of the Polaroid camera and tape recorder captured decades of family celebrations. He was a gentle, caring man. May his memory be for a blessing.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Montefiore Cem. The family asks that contribu-tions in his memory be made to Philabundance or the American Kidney Fund. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved