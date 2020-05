SHUBENHERBERTPassed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Lorraine and Lee Hecht, George Dollar, Jill Nugent, Jeffrey Shuben, and Mona and Giacomo Picciotto; along with his sister-in-law, Marilyn Shuben. Herb worked as a warehouseman for Plantation Chocolates and a janitor for the Philadelphia School District. He enjoyed biking, playing the harmonica, and being a lector at his senior care facility. His love of the Polaroid camera and tape recorder captured decades of family celebrations. He was a gentle, caring man. May his memory be for a blessing.A private Graveside Service will be held at Montefiore Cem. The family asks that contribu-tions in his memory be made to Philabundance or the American Kidney Fund. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com