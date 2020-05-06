SHUBEN
HERBERT
Passed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Lorraine and Lee Hecht, George Dollar, Jill Nugent, Jeffrey Shuben, and Mona and Giacomo Picciotto; along with his sister-in-law, Marilyn Shuben. Herb worked as a warehouseman for Plantation Chocolates and a janitor for the Philadelphia School District. He enjoyed biking, playing the harmonica, and being a lector at his senior care facility. His love of the Polaroid camera and tape recorder captured decades of family celebrations. He was a gentle, caring man. May his memory be for a blessing.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Montefiore Cem. The family asks that contribu-tions in his memory be made to Philabundance or the American Kidney Fund. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
HERBERT
Passed away peacefully at age 91 on Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Lorraine and Lee Hecht, George Dollar, Jill Nugent, Jeffrey Shuben, and Mona and Giacomo Picciotto; along with his sister-in-law, Marilyn Shuben. Herb worked as a warehouseman for Plantation Chocolates and a janitor for the Philadelphia School District. He enjoyed biking, playing the harmonica, and being a lector at his senior care facility. His love of the Polaroid camera and tape recorder captured decades of family celebrations. He was a gentle, caring man. May his memory be for a blessing.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Montefiore Cem. The family asks that contribu-tions in his memory be made to Philabundance or the American Kidney Fund. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.