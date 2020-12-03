1/
HERMAN WEINBERG
Age 90, of Phila. PA, passed away peacefully at home on November 30, 2020. Herman was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Heeney) and his loving children Philip Weinberg (Terry) and Eileen Snowden (Jack) and grandchildren Jennifer Snowden, Sydney Weinberg, Zachary Weinberg and Jonathan Snowden. He is also survived by 6 other children, 19 other grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Jamison, all of whom he loved as if they were his own. Herman was a graduate of Philadelphia's Central High School, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University School of Law. A passionate student all of his life, Herman practiced law in Philadelphia for 65 years, until shortly before his passing. He was a lover of music and the theatre, and an avid (but critical) fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. The number of individual lives he touched were too numerous to count. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date, as circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 ROUL Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington DC 20024 or Autism Speaks, 216 Haddon Avenue, Suite 403, Westmont, NJ 08108. www.levinefuneral.com www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
