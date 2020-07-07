1/1
The family of Marshall Frumer announces the sad news of the passing of Hilda Frumer on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 91. A native of Brussels, Belgium, Hilda was multilingual and spoke French, German, Yiddish, and Dutch in addition to English. As a young woman she worked as a guide at the World's Fair in Belgium. Hilda came to America and met her husband Marshall Frumer, Esq. on a blind date. She and Marshall, who passed away in 2018, were married for over 50 years. She and Marshall traveled extensively and spent time in Europe and Asia. They also spent summers at the Jersey Shore, and winters in Pompano Beach, Florida.