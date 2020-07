FRUMER





The family of Marshall Frumer announces the sad news of the passing of Hilda Frumer on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 91. A native of Brussels, Belgium, Hilda was multilingual and spoke French, German, Yiddish, and Dutch in addition to English. As a young woman she worked as a guide at the World's Fair in Belgium. Hilda came to America and met her husband Marshall Frumer, Esq. on a blind date. She and Marshall, who passed away in 2018, were married for over 50 years. She and Marshall traveled extensively and spent time in Europe and Asia. They also spent summers at the Jersey Shore, and winters in Pompano Beach, Florida.Hilda, daughter of Chaim and Malka Goldmann, was devoted to Marshall, and her children, Marc, who passed away in 2019, and Richard. In addition to raising her two sons, she sold real estate and worked in her husband's office. Hilda will also be remembered by her two grandchildren, Alexa and Lindsay. A private service and funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to honor the memory of Hilda may wish to donate to the charity "So Others May Eat" ( some.org

