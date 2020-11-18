November 17, 2020 of Burke, VA, formerly of East Oak Lane, Phila. PA at age 104. Devoted wife of 66 years to the late K. Kennard. Cherished mother of Louis (Marilyn Kallet) Gross of Knoxville, TN, Harry Gross of Pineville LA, Hannah Gross of Ossining NY, Martin (Kendra Altmann) Gross of Fairfax VA. Also survived by three loving grandchildren, Heather Hanselman (Mark), Sarah Gross, Emily Gross. A long-time bookkeeper, amazing baker, avid reader and volunteer for Friends of the Oak Lane Library. Services and interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Ken and Hilda Gross Endowment, Jewish Children's Regional Service (www.jcrs.org
) or a charity of your choice
