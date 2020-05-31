CIRELLI
HILDEGARD E. (nee Rossiger)
Passed away May 23, 2020 at age 98. Formerly of Philadelphia, Longport, NJ and Delaware. Wife of the late Mario G., MD. Survived by 3 children, Dorothy, Robert and Richard, their spouses; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. For full details visit: www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.