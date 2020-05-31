HILDEGARD E. (Rossiger) CIRELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HILDEGARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CIRELLI
HILDEGARD E. (nee Rossiger)
Passed away May 23, 2020 at age 98. Formerly of Philadelphia, Longport, NJ and Delaware. Wife of the late Mario G., MD. Survived by 3 children, Dorothy, Robert and Richard, their spouses; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. For full details visit: www.campbellfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved