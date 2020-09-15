HIRSCHEL MAX SIMON

Sept. 14, 2020 of
Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of Danita (nee Price). Devoted father of Sarah (Adam Harrison) Simon and Adam (Erica Uscher) Simon. Cherished brother of Gary (Coryn) Simon, Sari Mayer and Lisa (John) Leahy. Proud grandfather of Leah and Lilianna. Services and Interment will be private in Clarksburg, MD. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Lankenau Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.