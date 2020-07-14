SCHULTHEIS (Continued)His service to the community extended to the Upper Merion Area School District where he served as school physician. Many athletes held their breath before Dr. Schultheis approved them ok for playing on school teams. His service to the Rotary Club includes his participation in Operation Smiles. Carl was a team member of physicians who treated over one hundred children in Peru who suffered from cleft palates or other genetic oral malfunctions. His reward was hearing remarks from youngsters whose reactions translated from Spanish to: "Now I can go out and not be scorned" or from their parents who heaped appreciation on the medical group.Mourning his loss in addition to Joan and his four children, are Joan's children: Erin, Lee, and Mike Kellett (Monika), Shannon Mastronardo (Dennis), Patty Ehret (Pat), 9 grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Some of his blended family were his former patients and they enjoyed taunting Doc with complaints of how he marred their looks with his stiches of their many incisions from their accidents. His new residences were divided between The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida and Sea Isle City, N.J. During their skiing days, Carl and Joan had a mountain house near Big Boulder in the Poconos. Carl began skiing at age 60. Joan thought Carl could have been an orthopedic surgeon because of his affinity to tools for repairing anything and everything.The life of Dr. Carl F. Schultheis Jr. will be celebrated with a Mass at 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 17 at Mother of Divine Providence Church followed by Interment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Untypically the attendees must be masked and keep social distances. A reception with the family will follow.

