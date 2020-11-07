Passed November 4, 2020. Son of the late Thomas and Yolanda (nee D'Amico). Devoted husband of Stephanie (nee Leva). Beloved father of Ronald R. Jr. (Dana), Ava Marie and the late Michael P. CFA. Grandfather of Simona Rose and Ronnie Rocco. Loving brother of Rita Donatucci and the late Thomas F., Honorable Robert C. and Maria Louisa Donatucci Marciano. Brother-in-law of Honorable Maria Donatucci, Jeannette Donatucci and Claudine (Thomas) Pipino. Son-in-law of Cathleen and Robert Leva. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Ron was an attorney for over 50 years (Mattioni LTD.), held the office of Register of Wills in the City of Philadelphia for 40 years, president of Board of City Trust, Chairman of the Board of Wills Eye Hospital and a devout public servant helping many people throughout his life, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing MONDAY 5:30 – 9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8:30 – 10:45 A.M. St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral MASS will follow viewing TUESDAY 11 A.M. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family request donations be Made in Ron's Memory to: Michael's Giving H.A.N.D., 1907 S. Broad St., Phila., Pa 19148 or michaelsgivinghand.org
