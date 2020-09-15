1/1
HONORABLE JOSEPH C. BRUNO
Age 96, on September 13, 2020, beloved husband of Kathleen P. (nee O'Hagan) of Phila., former Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Phila.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Funeral Services Thurs. 11 A.M. in the LOGAN-VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall friends may call after 10 A.M. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to The Salvation Army, 440 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY 10994 and Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Int. Arlington Cemetery.LOGAN-VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Broomall, PA

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 15, 2020.
