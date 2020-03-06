|
|
CLARK
HONORABLE TAMA MYERS
December 24, 1946 - January 22, 2020. Retired Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tama Myers Clark, died peacefully in her sleep on January 22, 2020, in Mitchell-ville, MD. A Memorial Service will be held on March 9, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Cary Law School, Levy Conference Room, 3501 Sansom St., Phila., PA, from 10:30 A.M. to Noon, followed by lunch.
For Condolences, visit: http://www.jbjfh.com/guestbook/tama-clark
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020