1/1
Horace Bonsall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. He was ninety years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Helen Bonsall (nee Maciak) and his children Pennie Gorney and her husband James, Eric, and Robert and his wife Pam. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Renfrew. He had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Scott High School in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and dental schools from 1947 - 1954. He served time in Iceland as a Lieutenant Commander U.S.N. He was active professionally and was a member of the American Dental Association, the Chester/Delaware County Dental Association, and the Coatesville Hospital dental staff. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Coatesville Area Public Library, 501 E. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville, PA 19320 and Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Helen and your family during this difficult time. Betsy and George
Betsy and George Kissell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved