Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. He was ninety years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Helen Bonsall (nee Maciak) and his children Pennie Gorney and her husband James, Eric, and Robert and his wife Pam. He is also survived by his sister, Joy Renfrew. He had nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Scott High School in 1947 and went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania undergraduate and dental schools from 1947 - 1954. He served time in Iceland as a Lieutenant Commander U.S.N. He was active professionally and was a member of the American Dental Association, the Chester/Delaware County Dental Association, and the Coatesville Hospital dental staff. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Coatesville Area Public Library, 501 E. Lincoln Hwy. Coatesville, PA 19320 and Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com