HORACE L. KEPHART
KEPHART
HORACE L.


Of Gladwyne, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Formerly a senior VP at Sun Oil Co. and president and CEO of G.O. Carlson, Inc, he is survived by his three children-Jeff, Beth, and Janice and six grandchildren who shared his love for the sea and sand, interesting books, and disciplined problem solving. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lore, with whom he made a lasting impact as a generous philanthropist. He will be laid to rest beside Lore in Valley Forge National Park. A memorial service is planned for a future date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
